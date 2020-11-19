Double gold for Limerick radio station

STAFF at a college radio station are celebrating this week after scooping two gold awards at a major ceremony.

Wired FM, which is based at both Mary Immaculate College and the Limerick Institute of Technogy won the prizes at the 2020 Craol Community Radio awards.

Vanessa Flood and Jack McGann, both final year Mary Immaculate College media and communications studies students were awarded gold in the commissioned programme category for their World College Radio Day programme, aired globally as part of a 24 hour marathon on Friday, October 2.

The station also took its second gold accolade for a three-and-a-half hour live broadcast held in front of a live crowd from the Record Room in March, which was entered in the community and volunteer participation category.

This special broadcast, entitled Wired FM Presents: PX Music Live from the Record Room was produced by 12 staff and students from Mary Immaculate College, Limerick Institute of Technology and the Limerick School of Art and Design.

The Craol Community Radio Awards are the largest award of its kind in Ireland dedicated to recognising and celebrating community radio. Open to all community stations across Ireland, the awards are judged by key media leaders and recognises the best in national community radio.

Wired FM broadcasts 60 hours of programming every Monday to Friday of the academic year on 99.9FM in Limerick City. Celebrating 25 years this year, a series of events are planned for the spring College semester. Students studying in Limerick are encouraged to contact Wired FM if they would like to get involved in any aspect of broadcasting.