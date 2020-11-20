Louise Loves: Limerick student becomes youngest ever supplier to Aldi chain!

Sixteen- year-old Limerick student Evan Quaid has become the youngest ever supplier to Aldi in Ireland. Quaid wax melts and candles are being sold in all 144 Aldi stores nationwide.

Aldi has announced this week the products that will make it onto shelves this Christmas as part of the first ever year that ‘Grow with Aldi’ has gone festive!

Grow with Aldi Festive was launched back in August, and Aldi put the call out to small and medium suppliers across Ireland, to get in touch with them if they’d like to see their products on the shelves over the Christmas period.

Evan Quaid from Castlemahon in west Limerick was one of the lucky applicants. He is the youngest ever supplier to the chain.

Evan set up Quaid’s Candles to raise money for a new phone, when he was only thirteen.

The sixteen-year-old transition year student now runs the business with his father John.

Since the Grow with Aldi Supplier Development Programme launched in 2018, over €2.5 million has been invested by Aldi to bring innovative, exciting and tasty Irish products to the shelves of all 144 Aldi stores nationwide.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said: “From coffee to kombucha, and chilli sauce to candy floss, a wide range of excellent Irish producers have benefited from the Grow with Aldi supplier programme over the past three years. Support for Irish suppliers is more important than ever and our long-term commitment to the Irish market at Aldi has never been clearer. We would like to congratulate the suppliers of the very first Grow with Aldi Festive – they represent the very best of Ireland’s food industry and we are looking forward to seeing these products on shelves over the Christmas period. With all that has happened worldwide over the past few months, there couldn’t be a better time to be buying more Irish.”

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi supports small and medium sized Irish suppliers to gain exposure and experience with a major retailer in Ireland. Suppliers receive tailored mentoring, workshops from the Aldi Buying Team and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their product, brand and business.

Now more than ever is the time to be supporting small Irish businesses and the Grow with Aldi Festive products are perfect to enjoy at home or send to a loved one this Christmas.

Better Mental Health Services for Limerick Public Meeting

Mental Health Reform are hosting an online public meeting on mental health supports in Limerick.

This meeting will take place online at 7pm on Thursday, November 26 and is opened to everyone to join.

Barriers to accessing mental health services, a need for out of hours support and lack of holistic treatment will be just some of the issues discussed for Limerick City and County.

“We want people in Limerick to join Mental Health Reform in providing a strong collaborative response in addressing the current issues in mental health services. We want them to get involved and make mental health a priority issue throughout Limerick, from Caherdavin to Cappamore” says event organiser Elisa O’Donovan.

The Limerick meeting of “Better Mental Services for the Mid-West” will take place at 7pm on Thursday, November 26 via Zoom.

To join the meeting email eodonovan@mentalhealthreform.ie