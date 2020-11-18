RECALL: Tesco Ireland recall packaged meat product

Tesco Ireland is recalling the above batch of its 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in all Tesco stores.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly. The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

Product:

Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices; pack size: 80g

Batch Code:

Use-by 19th December 2020