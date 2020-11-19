Limerick Weather: Cold and dry start to Thursday

Thursday will start out cold, dry and sunny with temperatures of between 5 and 7 degrees at best in the afternoon. The westerly wind will ease and fall light for a time, backing southwesterly later. Cloud will increase in the afternoon.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A strengthening southerly wind accompanied by widespread rain and low cloudy on Thursday night will bring another change with temperatures rising through the night to between 9 and 11 degrees.

Temperatures will remain unchanged through Friday then with a light to moderate southwesterly wind. Rain will gradually break up from most places, although lingering for a time in the north and east, there'll be showers on coasts. Temperatures will remain unchanged through Friday night.

The milder conditions will break during Saturday afternoon as rain moves in a band from northwest to southeast, dropping temperatures back to between 7 and 9 by early Saturday evening when the rain will have finally cleared. There'll be showers following from the west and northwest. Winds will be mainly light to moderate southwesterly. Temperatures overnight on Saturday night will be between 3 and 5 degrees and winds will be mainly light to moderate southwest.

Sunday will be dry for a lot of the country although there'll be showers ongoing for the west and northwest. Southwesterly winds prevailing temperatures will be about normal for the time of year.

The unsettled picture continues in to the early days of next week with current indications suggesting fair weather for Monday with a spell of rain again on Tuesday.