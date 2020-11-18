Deaths in Limerick November 18, 2020

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Tobin, Ballybofey, Donegal / Ballylanders, Limerick - Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Paul and Anne, devoted brother of Maura, Betty, Anne, Brid, David, Noel, Paddy, also the late Eileen, Nora and John. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday Nov 20th at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the Parish Webcam at https:www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Cloghan Day Centre, Cloghan. Those who wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family, may do so using the condolence link below. In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines,the House, Funeral and Burial, will be Strictly Private to the immediate Family only, please.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul

The death has occurred of Josephine Mary, Wynne (née Power) late of Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry and Hendon, London and originally from Murroe, Co. Limerick, passed away on the 16th November 2020 at Swinford District Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her husband Daniel, will be sadly missed by her sons Daniel, Patrick, Edward and Bert, daughters-in-law Elaine and Meghann, grandchildren Simon, Adam, Daniel and Fiona and great-granddaughter Rowan, brothers, sisters, and her wider family and friends.

Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, Co. Limerick, on Saturday 21st November, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome to The Irish Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence can be left via the link below. Rest in Peace

The death has occurred James Connor, late of Limerick and Galway, died Tuesday, 17th November 2020. Funeral Arrangements Later. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Shanahan (née Healy) Ashfort, Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick / Quilty, Clare Late of St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick - Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her son John, daughter Majella, brother-in-law Martin Shanahan, sister-in-law Margaret Killeen, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Saturday (November 21st) at 11.30am in the Star of the Sea Church, Quilty, Co. Clare, followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street.

May She Rest in Peace

