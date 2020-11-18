Limerick weather: Unpredictable and unsettled weather across the day

IT will be a wet start to the day although rain will move to the east through the course of the morning clearing to brighter conditions and scattered showers.

Showers may be heavy or prolonged in the afternoon with a risk of hail. Winds will strengthen fresh to strong gusting to near gale force through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of between seven and nine degrees Celsius.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overall, we are looking at unsettled and changeable weather this week.

It will be wet and windy on Wednesday night with showers or longer spells of rain and strong to gale force and gusty southwest winds veering northwest. Winds will be strongest in western and southwestern counties with a risk of coastal flooding, but it will be very windy in all areas for a time. The northwest winds will gradually decrease light to moderate by dawn on Thursday. Some of the showers will be heavy overnight with a risk of hail. Cold by dawn with temperatures falling to between two and five degrees.

Any showers will become increasingly isolated on Thursday morning, to leave a mostly dry day for daylight hours.

