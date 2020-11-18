Limerick gardai issue warning as more catalytic converters are stolen

GARDAI have issued another warning that catalytic converters are still being stolen from cars around Limerick.

Recent thefts were reported in Fedamore, on the Golf links Road in the city and on Athlunkard Street, also in the city

All three cars were Toyota Prius and gardai believe the same travelling crime gang may be responsible.

“If your car has a catalytic converter park it as close to your home as possible, within the range of good lighting and in a manner that would make it very difficult for your car to be raised,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Consider installing a car alarm if you don’t have one fitted and consider getting a mechanic to fit a catalytic converter lock also," she added.

