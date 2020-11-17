Cash and cocaine seized during Limerick searches

ALMOST €25,000 worth of cash and suspected cocaine have been seized following searches in Limerick today.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, detective Gardaí from the crime office at Roxboro Road, assisted by the divisional search team and the Southern Region dog unit, carried out a search of open ground on the southside of the city this morning.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized over €20,000 in cash and €4,000 of suspected cocaine.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.