Weather warning issued for Limerick this Wednesday

A 'Status Yellow' - Wind warning has been issued by Met Eireann. The warning for Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry will see southwest to west winds veering northwest reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

The combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is valid from 3pm Wednesday November 18 to 1am Thursday November 19