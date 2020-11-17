Team Limerick Clean-Up launches 'digital' Christmas card competition

The Team Limerick Clean-Up crew are looking to spread some 'digita'l joy for Christmas as they launch a digital Christmas Card competition for primary schools around Limerick

The competition is open to all primary school classes asking them to create a picture or take a photo of something which captures Limerick’s winter biodiversity and would make a delightful Christmas card.

Designs are to be submitted to info@teamlimerickcleanup.ie and each class can enter as many times as they wish with prizes for both students and teachers to be won including a Tassimo coffee machine for the staff room and a pair of tablets for the winning class!

Speaking about the competition Chairman Paul Foley said “It is certainly a strange and unusual Christmas this year especially for school students so we hope this competition can spark a bit of joy and excitement within the classroom.”

Five designs will be selected from the overall entries and made into digital Christmas cards which your school can send to family and friends. Full information and terms and conditions can be found on teamlimerickcleanup.ie.

Closing date is Tuesday December 1 . Reminder entries to be emailed to info@teamlimerickcleanup.ie