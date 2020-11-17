Christmas presents stolen from boot of car parked in Limerick

GARDAI are warning of the importance of protecting your shopping once you have it.

It follows the recent theft of Christmas presents from the boot of a car which was parked outside a business premises in Limerick.

“A lady went into a business premises in the Eastway business park, didn’t lock her car, unfortunately a thief saw his chance and helped himself to her gifts”, said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai say people should not store gifts and presents in their cars for long periods and that they should not be visible if you are opening the boot.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating.