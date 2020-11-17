Limerick Weather: Opposite of sunny and bright

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Limerick Weather: Opposite of sunny and bright

TUESDAY will be cloudy and dull with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times, say Met Eireann.

Mild with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with fresh and blustery southerly breezes.