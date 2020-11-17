Limerick Weather: Opposite of sunny and bright
TUESDAY will be cloudy and dull with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times, say Met Eireann.
Mild with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with fresh and blustery southerly breezes.
17/11/2020
Search our Archive
TUESDAY will be cloudy and dull with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times, say Met Eireann.
Mild with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with fresh and blustery southerly breezes.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on