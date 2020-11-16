BREAKING: Limerick records its highest daily increase of Covid-19 cases

LIMERICK has recorded its highest daily increase of Covid-19 cases with 85 cases reported this Monday evening.

The Department of Health says the 14-day incidence rate has risen to 226.8 (per 100,000 population) - second only to Donegal with 269.5. There has been 442 new cases in Limerick in the last 14 days.

Deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said during this evening's media briefing that there are a number of community cases linked to a "large outbreak" at University Hospital Limerick. Dr Glynn said there is also a "large outbreak" relating to students in Limerick.

As of midnight Sunday, November 15, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today 105 are in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

199 are men / 257 are women; 69% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 34-years-old. There is now a total of 68,356 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC has today been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19. All deaths reported today occurred in November. There has been a total of 1,984 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today 274 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.