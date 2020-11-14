BREAKING: Limerick has largest number of new Covid-19 cases outside of Dublin

THERE are 38 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Saturday evening.

This is the largest number of new cases in a county outside of Dublin which has 151 new confirmed cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional deaths related to the virus across the state. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November.

As of midnight Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 456 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

210 are men / 246 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

151 in Dublin, 38 in Limerick, 27 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Galway and the remaining 186 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 254 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. There have been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Analysis of today’s data shows the 5-day moving average of case numbers has increased from 354 to 392. We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks. We are concerned that this progress is at risk. We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip. NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days.

“We all need to focus on what we can do to stop the spread of this disease; wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, avoid crowds, limit our social network, know the symptoms, self-isolate and contact a GP if we have them. Stay at home and restrict our movements if you are a close contact of a confirmed case."