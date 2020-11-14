WATCH: Tidal flooding reported in Limerick city

A photo of the high tide uploaded to social media by journalist Andrew Cunneen this Saturday evening

TIDAL flooding has been reported in Limerick city this Saturday evening.

Limerick Fire and Rescue have tweeted that "crews are in attendance at tidal flooding along Clancy's Strand, Limerick City. Please avoid the area".

The flooding follows a series of Status Yellow wind warnings issued by Met Éireann today.

According to local councillor Olivia O'Sullivan, Limerick Council have been notified of the matter.

A number of photos and videos have been circulating on social media in the past hour of large volumes of water splashing onto the road beside Clancy Strand where a number of cars are parked.

