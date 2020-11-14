WATCH: Tidal flooding reported in Limerick city

TIDAL flooding has been reported in Limerick city this Saturday evening.

Limerick Fire and Rescue have tweeted that "crews are in attendance at tidal flooding along Clancy's Strand, Limerick City. Please avoid the area".

The flooding follows a series of Status Yellow wind warnings issued by Met Éireann today.

Clancy Strand Limerick right now. pic.twitter.com/fQI7Q3xPMM — Niamh (@Niamh_Higgins) November 14, 2020

According to local councillor Olivia O'Sullivan, Limerick Council have been notified of the matter.

Excess surface water has been reported along Clancy Strand #limerickcity. @LimerickCouncil have been notified. Caution is advised, please avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/o8rdenTOz5 — Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan (@oliviaos) November 14, 2020

A number of photos and videos have been circulating on social media in the past hour of large volumes of water splashing onto the road beside Clancy Strand where a number of cars are parked.

More to follow...