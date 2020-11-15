Limerick Property Watch: Beautiful home in Ballyneety

REA Dooley Group are delighted to introduce to the market this beautifully maintained, spacious and elegant 5 bed detached 2 story residence circa 3,200 sq. ft. with large garage on circa 0.75 acre site.

Superb location only 2km from the Village of Ballyneety and 10 km from Limerick city.

Situated on c. 0.75 acre site this impressive property extends to c.3,200 sq ft. Presented in excellent condition throughout and with bright spacious accommodation this property will make an ideal family home.

Accommodation comprises of entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining area, dining room, sunroom, utility, shower room, 5 bedrooms (1 ensuite) and bathroom.

Property benefits from coving throughout, solid oak doors, vaulted ceilings in the hall and sunroom, zoned gas heating, surround sound, walls pumped, garage walls pumped and the boiler is in the garage, mains water, Biocycle unit, stud rail surround, landscaped lawns to front and rear of property, driveway to front with ample car parking.

AT A GLANCE

Price: Offers in excess of €495,000

Contact: 061 385852