Coronavirus won’t put a spanner in €160k works planned for Limerick GAA pitch

CRECORA Manister GAA and Crecora Camogie clubs put a lot of thought and work into the official launch of their facility development plan in late October.

After the government announced the move to Level 5 at midnight on October 21, it looked like their plans – like so many others – would have to be postponed.

However, at very late notice Mayor Michael Collins agreed to do the launch on Wednesday afternoon, October 21, at Crecora Manister GAA pitch. Mayor Collins commended both clubs for their “proactive approach” in working together to produce a development plan that would not only benefit both the GAA and camogie club in terms of improved sports facilities, but also the wider community.

He noted that the first phase of the development was the provision of a 750 metre walking track around the grounds of the GAA pitch, which would be available for use by all.

“This would be a resource for all in the community to exercise outdoors, with the associated health benefits, which was also especially important in these current Covid times,” said Mayor Collins. He also referred to both clubs’ sporting successes in recent times and wished them every success both on and off the field in the coming years.

Pat Byrnes, chairperson of Crecora Manister GAA and Ronan MacMahon, Chairperson Crecora Camogie welcomed all attendees and expressed their appreciation to the mayor for facilitating the launch at such short notice.

They said other representatives of both clubs, who had played significant roles in the clubs’ development, should ideally also have attended but unfortunately Covid guidelines on numbers allowed to attend curtailed that possibility

The two chairmen that it was a very important day for the wider community of Crecora Manister and explained how a joint committee was established in early 2019 between the clubs with the task of reviewing facilities at the pitch and suggesting improvements.

This launch was the culmination of that work with a facility development plan now in place to invest €160k into a walking track with lighting; ​upgrade of the surface, along with fencing and lighting around the hurling wall; drainage and improvements to the training pitch; a gym and dugouts.

Mr Byrnes and Mr MacMahon outlined how the GAA and camogie clubs saw themselves as being very much community based clubs. In addition to providing hurling, football and camogie for all ages from under 6 up to adult level, the clubs also promote the Irish language and culture, including Scόr, and have co-ordinated Team Limerick Clean-up and the Goal Mile for a number of years.

The intention is that the walking track will be the first phase; constructed in 2021 and available to use by all in the community.

Both chairpersons stressed the importance of fund raising in order to deliver all elements of the development plan. They appealed to all local businesses and individuals to support these developments. If anyone is in a position to donate funds to assist with the €160k development costs, please contact Pat, Ronan or any member of the clubs.