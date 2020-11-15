Like mother, like daughter: Limerick’s Emily enters the political arena

LIMERICK could have a new political dynasty after the daughter of metropolitan leader Sarah Kiely won election to Mary Immaculate College’s student council.

Emily O’Shaughnessy, 20, is in her second year of a four-year secondary teaching course in Irish and business.

The Janesboro woman was elected on the first count to serve as the cultural and Irish officer on the college’s student union at a by-election.

​"I was absolutely delighted, but more than anything, just grateful. I wasn't expecting it. I attend the Thurles campus which is smaller than the Limerick campus. But obviously I had good support from the Limerick campus too,” she said.

Two people were competing for the position, but Emily smashed through the quota of 187 on the first count, securing 268 votes.​

In her role, she will be responsible for the translation of student union documents, and aim to ensure both campuses are bilingual – “that Gaeilge is as visible as English,” she says.

“​I am obviously from Limerick so I know I have a base here so I can work on behalf of the Limerick students. But on top of that, I study in Thurles, so I know they won't be forgotten about,” said Emily, who appeared on Irish language station TG4 recently.

She’s not ruling out a career as a politician, saying it “will always be a big part of my life.”

Her mother, Cllr Kiely was elected in City East last summer for Fine Gael, and is immensely proud of her daughter.

She will be on hand for advice – but added: “Emily is very resilient, capable and independent. She definitely doesn’t want to be in the shadow of her mother!”