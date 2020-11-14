Garda left the scene of late-night road collision in Limerick

A GARDA who crashed into a parked van in the city centre has been fined €750 for failing to report the collision.

Dylan Sheehan who is stationed in the Midlands pleaded guilty, at Limerick District Court, to an offence under Section 106 of the Road Traffic Act.

Inspector Liam McGraynor said the defendant was driving at Denmark Street at around 3am on June 17, 2019 when he lost control of his car.

After colliding with the parked van, he got out and “observed the damage” before getting back into his car and leaving the scene.

The defendant was subsequently identified as a witness to the accident left details of the offending vehicle on the windscreen of the van.

Insp McGraynor said “considerable damage” was caused to the van but that Mr Sheehan had paid €4,500 in compensation to the owner.

Solicitor Dan O’Gorman said his client is a “young man who panicked” but that he cooperated with gardai and made full admissions.

Mr O’Gorman said his client accepts his actions were stupid. He asked the court to note he has no previous convictions and that he contacted the injured party and apologised following the incident.

When asked by Judge Patrick Durcan, Insp McGraynor confirmed the defendant will also be the subject of an internal garda investigation which “will take its course”.

After formally recording a conviction, the judge commented that Mr Sheehan had been “caught out by the actions of a good citizen”.

In the circumstances, he did not impose a disqualification.