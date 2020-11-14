Charity to open social grocery store in Limerick

A LIMERICK homeless charity is to open a social grocery in the city next year.

The Mid​-West Simon Community aims to offer food at a heavily subsidised price for people in need.

Launched last week, the charity and academics at the University of Limerick (UL) have carried out a feasibility study on bringing the concept to the city.

It will represent the first grocery of its kind to open in this province, and will also act as a one-stop shop by linking in with other services.

Mayor Michael Collins has welcomed the move, saying: “It’s an interesting concept. I just hope that the service would get to the right people. That people out there wouldn’t abuse the situation. But if it’s properly monitored and controlled, it has to be a good initiative. Anything which can reduce food poverty is a welcome move.”

In other areas, the social grocery concept has been shown to reduce stigma for people in food poverty while also giving them greater ownership over what they can eat.

The mayor said sadly food poverty has become far more prevalent since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

​ “Even people working full-time now on the Covid-19 payment, you’d have to question if it is pushing people into food poverty, and the sad fact is, it probably is. People still have mortgages to pay, and all the other costs to bear like car loans,” he said.

Since opening a food bank in 2014, Mid-West Simon Community has seen demand for its food grow since Covid-19, with around 9,000 people from across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary availing of the facility so far this year.

As part of the UL study, researchers surveyed 131 people who used the foodbank and also carried out in-depth interviews with 29 respondents.

The majority of those surveyed (93%) welcomed the 'social grocery' concept as a way to save money and have more choice about what they eat.

Eleshia Fahy, head of operations at the charity, said the study is the “first step” in the process and that the charity would now start looking for premises and talking to companies and supermarkets that were already donating to its foodbank.

“We hope that it will take no longer than a year to have this up and running,” Ms Fahy said.

The social grocery initiative, she said, would offer an alternative to the current foodbank service available by making food available at a "hugely reduced cost" and empowering people by giving them more choice and also linking in with other services.

Dr Majka Ryan, from the sociology department at UL, said the study findings suggested the social grocery model should be explored in Ireland.