Unique celebration as Limerick community centre reaches 15!

IT was a red-letter day as St Munchin’s Community Centre in Kileely marked 15 years in service.

And there were celebrations on the double as its chief executive Linda Ledger picked up a hat-trick of awards!

Back in 2005, the former handball alley in the city’s northside community was knocked and replaced with a community enterprise centre.

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength, expanding to the level where it now has a presence far beyond its boundaries in the Kileely parish.

Sadly, the Covid-19 pandemic meant a physical celebration was not possible.

But a virtual party was held, with well-known faces from across the city recording messages of congratulations to Linda and her staff.

Linda, who started as a volunteer in 2005 and became chief executive two years later, said St Munchin’s began as a small hall and 11 people coming in for breakfast.

Now, 165 people are employed, and the centre is in 13 locations across Limerick, notably providing meals on wheels to 500 people a day county-wide.

“At the moment, the sky’s the limit. At St Munchin’s people will always work together for the good of the community. If people can do that for the next 15 years, I'll be happy. I’m so proud to be part of a fantastic community and a fantastic team,” Linda said.

Kieran O’Neill, the chairman of the centre’s board of management, said: “The day we started we never thought what has been done in the last 15 years by the centre was possible. But thanks to Linda in her continuous work, we have achieved so much, and we're the envy of every centre in the country.”

Among the services offered in the centre now are meals on wheels, hairdressing, photography, chiropody and a beautician.

The centre has remained open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic serving some of the most vulnerable in society.

For this, its chief executive has won three awards

She won a Pre-Pay Power sponsored community ambassador award, a Hearth Warmers competition from Topline Agricultural Stores, in which €4,000 was awarded, and a Gala Limerick Inspirational hero prize.

Linda will be donating the €4,000 back to the centre in order to help pay for a new minibus.

She was nominated for this prize by local activist Anne-Marie Stacke.

Metropolitan district leader Cllr Sarah Kiely presented the community centre with a plaque to mark its 15th anniversary.

A qualified chef, she also made a cake to celebrate the occasion!

"As usual, St Munchin’s Community Centre is going above and beyond what they always do. I saw this myself during the first lockdown when they delivered Meals on Wheels to the people of Limerick. They kept everyone going,” she said.