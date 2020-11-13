Limerick tourist attraction to close due to overcrowding concerns

KNOCKFIERNA Heritage Society has announced the famine memorial park will be closed this Sunday, November 15 from 7am to 7pm.

Pat O’Donovan, chairman of the heritage society, said it is down to the increased number of visitors who have been coming to enjoy the walks and stunning views, particularly on Sundays.

As access is by single lane there has been traffic congestion at times with delays as cars meet on the road.

“Especially since lockdown started and the positive publicity we have received at home and abroad the numbers have gone huge. People have been coming from Cork, Clare, all over Limerick and the city. It’s been unbelievable,” said Mr O’Donovan.

To make access easier they are going to increase and make bigger the number of lay-bys on Sunday so cars can pull in safely and keep traffic moving. Hence the necessary closure of Knockfierna Famine Commemoration Park on Sunday.

Knockfierna Heritage Society received an award last month as part of National Heritage Week. Their project - An audio-visual tour of Knockfierna - created a virtual walking tour of Knockfierna to provide an overview of its rich historical and cultural importance.

And people are flocking to see it for themselves.