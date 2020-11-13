Limerick Weather: Beginning bright but rain developing
TODAY will begin bright with sunshine and scattered showers. Cloud will increase during the day and rain will develop on the west coast in the early evening and spread eastwards. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds.
Tonight will be wet with persistent or heavy rain spreading eastwards to all areas and continuing overnight. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.
