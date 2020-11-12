Centra staff go extra mile for charity
ALL staff working in convenience grocery stores and supermarkets have been on the frontline since Covid-19 hit.
Despite facing much stranger working conditions, staff in Ryan’s Centra in Raheen still went one step further. They climbed Keeper Hill back in September – when they were allowed to do so – for charity.
Joe Greensmith, staff member, said they wanted to do something as a team and think outside the box.
“Fiona Cusack from the management team came up with the idea of organising a staff hike of Keeper hill. We wanted to support LauraLynn charity as their funding has taking such a hit during Covid-19. They are a very well deserving charity,” said Joe.
Fifteen staff laced up their trainers and hiking boots. They raised funds in-store combined with donations from family and friends the amount came to €1,000.
“Tom and Brenda Ryan were brilliant as they matched what we raised meaning we could hand over €2,000 to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice,” said Joe.
LauraLynn's mission is to provide a community of care that delivers evidence-based, personalised services to children with palliative care needs, complex care needs and complex disabilities, while also providing family support services and a home to residents where quality-of-life is paramount.
Joe said there was no personal reason for picking that charity.
“I just heard on the radio a lady talking about how tough it was during the pandemic when the supports that Lauralynn were providing were withdrawn.
“When I contacted them they were just finding it very tough to raise funds during this difficult time,” he explained.
Joe thanked all who donated to their fundraiser.
