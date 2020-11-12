Louise Loves: Limerick entrepeneur's have really ‘Novel Ideas'

MEET the two Limerick friends who packed in their day jobs to turn a lock down project into a business venture.

Limerick man James Farrer and his friend Colum O’Mara have always had a keen interest in reading. Like so many others, lockdown altered their work schedules and meant both James and Colum found themselves with more time on their hands.

They used this stint to turn their passion into what would become their future career. On October 19 the pair launched their book subscription and gift box service “Novel Ideas’.

The new business offers a book subscription service where books are carefully and uniquely curated packed and posted to you every month/quarter based on a short questionnaire.

The service is built to serve the reader, a clever questionnaire allows you to select genres you like and categories you best enjoy ensuring what arrives to your door in your Novel Ideas box is a book best suited to you!

And… the treats keep coming, included in the box alongside your book, are locally sourced delights.

You’ll find handmade scented candles, chocolate from Irish chocolatier, Ó'Conaill's Chocolate along with novelty gifts depending on the occasion. All boxes are hand tailored to you and include gift cards and the best part is they are signed, sealed, and delivered to your door.

A books lover delight, Novel Ideas has just launched their Christmas gifting range, the perfect opportunity to support local this Christmas and gift a box of local goodness to a special person. The added bonus is you’re supporting a new Limerick business.

Speaking to SPIN on Saturday James said: “Lockdown was the perfect opportunity to great cracking on a new project. I found myself with all this free time- I am obsessed with books and I love to read myself. I hadn’t come across any service like this and I thought here’s an opportunity to start something. Books make a perfect gift and are also a great pick me up or treat to send yourself. The surprise element of the book and handpicked treats in the box would brighten up any day when it arrives through the post box- and I think we all need that joy now. It’s also a great way to send a pal some lockdown love. We know how tough it’s been on local business so including local gifts in our boxes is a small way we hope we can help.”

Check them out online and you can thank me later!

Website:novelideas.ie

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

Email: info@novelideas.ie

The Scandinavian way to tackle winter

I recently watched a great travel blog by BBC Culture. The piece looked at how Scandinavians tackle a long dark winter.

For the first time in our history the run up to Christmas and our celebrations will be behind closed doors. As a nation who loves to socialise our options are severely limited this year.

However, like everything over the past eight months it is an opportunity to adapt a new coping mechanism and for me I think the Scandinavians have it figured out!

“Friluftsliv” is a word used by Swedes, Danes, and Norwegians. It translates literally as ‘fresh-air life’ and is all about embracing the great outdoors whatever the weather, being active, and immersing yourself in nature. The Idea of “Friluftsliv’ is a popular way for people in Nordic countries to keep happy during the wintertime.

Like the cosy Scandinavian concept of Hygge, the idea of “Friluftsliv’ is to value your wellbeing and the importance of mental health. When has getting outdoors and embracing your natural surroundings not lifted your spirits?