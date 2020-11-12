Kind-hearted Susan sets up bat sanctuary at her home in Limerick village

A KIND-HEARTED Limerick animal lover has opened a care centre for bats in her back garden.

Susan Kerwin, who lives in Bruree, has always had a special passion for the black-winged creatures.

And now she has turned this into a job, founding Bat Rehabilitation Ireland in the shed of her back garden.

“Bats are the most amazing animals. I love them. We didn’t have any bat hospitals in Ireland. But the amount of bats I’ve been receiving over the last two years has escalated. I’ve had over 130 bats alone since February of this year,” Susan said.

Like the span of a big bat’s wings, word has spread about her facility, and Susan has been taking calls from all across Ireland.

She had to have her shed converted, as prior to this, she was working in a room in her home which was dedicated to the bats.

“It’s just received so much attention. We’ve taken hundreds of calls from all over the country, people asking about bats and vets and nurses looking for the most current care methods. It’s done really well.”

Susan says she has had a grá for bats dating back to a very difficult time in her own life.

Unable to sleep, she headed into the night garden and began to study the critters.

“It was a time I had been diagnosed with cervical cancer, and was starting to struggle a bit with my mental health. I wasn’t sleeping. I was awake at night-time, and would spend a lot of time outside the home just focusing on the bats. Studying them got me through a very difficult time in my life and that’s where my passion came from. I feel they have done so much for me,” she explained.

Often at her sanctuary, Susan would come across bats injured by cats.

She’s also treated orphaned bat pups and then once healthy and healed, they are released into the wild.

A fundraiser to help build a critical care unit for bats has been established on GoFundMe. Already, more than €1,000 has been raised.

Mum-of-two Susan also wants to highlight the important role bats play as pest controllers of the environment around them.

