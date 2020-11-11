Calls for foot-controlled buttons at pedestrian crossings in Limerick

A resident of Limerick city centre has called for pedestrian crossing buttons to be made available at foot level so people don’t touch them with their hands.

Noelle O’Callaghan’s call comes after a spokesperson for the local authority revealed that the council does not clean the terminals.

These are used by street-walkers to light up the green-man at traffic light junctions, indicating it’s safe to walk across the road.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, contactless, sensory-driven pedestrian crossing buttons were installed in Dublin.

Not so in Limerick, however, and Noelle says she has seen people using the buttons, in a move which can risk the spread of coronavirus.

In the absence of contactless buttons – which would no doubt still be touched – she wants to see buttons controlled by people’s foot.

Council says the official advice right now is to push the terminals with one's elbow But Noelle says with health advice indicating when people are coughing and sneezing, people should use their arm as a shield, this is not such a great idea.

“Lower buttons that would be easier to access by our knees or feet, therefore removing our upper limbs from the equation would be my preferred solution,” she confirmed.