ESB awards €34,000 to Limerick-based educational and homelessness programmes

ESB has awarded more than €34,000 to three Limerick-based initiatives working in the areas of educational access and homelessness.

The Learning Hub Limerick – located in Kileely – received €12,500 to help finance its Science Hub project, where they will provide supplementary STEM learning to students from Thomond Community College. They will also purchase and deliver science packs to students, having identified during the pandemic that young people engage better with practical work, rather than online applications.

Welcoming the funding, James Blake from Learning Hub Limerick, said: “Support for the Science Hub from ESB over the years has been essential to delivering STEM programmes to the community. School closures, due to the pandemic, impacted children all over the country and especially the community in which we serve. This support from ESB has helped us to develop online STEM materials and deliver STEM packs to children in their homes to help reduce the negative impact of their protracted absence from school.”

Indira Initiative Limited also received €8,000 to purchase secondary schoolbooks which they supply to families in need of assistance.

Suzanne Roche from Gateway to Education Limerick, welcomed this support: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation from ESB, it will help us to provide the necessary school essentials for parents on a tight budget at the start of each school term. This enables the family unit to prosper through educational support and we thank ESB for making this a reality for the wider community of Limerick city.”

Novas – the housing and support agency – received €14,200 towards the purchase of a replacement vehicle for its Street Outreach programme. This funding will allow its volunteers to continue distributing food, toiletries and clothes to the most vulnerable and marginalised in Limerick city.

This support is part of ESB’s Energy for Generations Fund which provides more than €1 million annually, in direct assistance, through a quarterly fund to organisations working in the areas of homelessness, suicide prevention, educational access and support. As part of a range of Covid-19 initiatives, ESB also brought forward its funding to provide emergency support to organisations around the country.

Una Burns, Head of Policy and Communication at Novas, said: ‘Novas are so grateful for the support of the ESB Energy for Generations Fund for such a generous donation to our Street Outreach programme. The donation has helped us to continue to provide this vital service safely and reliably. Last year, the service distributed more than 13,500 meals. We rely entirely on fundraising, donations and the work of our amazing volunteer team to maintain our service provision. This year more than ever, grants such as that provided by ESB are so important, with almost all community and public fundraising paused in 2020. Also, we are currently running our annual Toy Appeal and a Christmas Sleep-in, which people can register for at www.novas.ie.”

Commending the work of the local organisations in Limerick, Pat Naughton, ESB Executive Director, People and Organisation Development, said: “Through our Energy for Generations Fund, ESB’s objective is to support organisations such as The Learning Hub Limerick, Indira Initiative Limited and Novas to deliver real change, both operationally and for their community. Now, more than ever, organisations need support to continue providing these essential services and that is why we increased our funding round during these challenging times. We applaud and appreciate the work of these three organisations and the support they offer to the communities they serve.”

ESB’s Energy for Generation Fund is open for applications four times per year, in March, June, September and November. Please see here for further information and how to apply.