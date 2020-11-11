Student union condemns ‘unsolicited’ gathering on University of Limerick campus

THE University of Limerick (UL) Student Union has condemned the “anti-social behaviour” and “vandalism” which arose from a large gathering on campus.

There was what was described as a “large gathering” between 11pm and 12am on Monday night at Maguire’s Fields, a €7m sports facility which was opened last year.

A spokesperson for the University of Limerick also confirmed that the gardai and college security also called to the scene to disperse the crowds.

In a statement, UL Student Life – the student union at UL – said the facility will now need to be “thoroughly inspected” due to the “significant amounts of broken glass” left behind.

“It is utterly disappointing to witness the lack of regard for and respect given to student funded projects here on our campus. Previous student office teams have worked tirelessly to ensure these projects become a major success again to the benefit of our student body,” they added, “Large gatherings and anti-social behaviour of any kind are in complete violation of Covid-19 restrictions. Unsolicited events and gatherings that take place directly impede UL student life's ability to represent students and advocate for more social interaction, more physical engagements and more club and societal activity.”

A UL spokesperson also confirmed the “unapproved gathering” – but in contrast to UL Student Life, said no vandalism resulted from the gathering.

The spokesperson said: “UL President Professor Kerstin Mey has strongly urged students to understand their own individual roles in keeping our communities safe. A co-ordinated plan of engagement and education has been adapted to ensure that UL staff and gardai work together to reach as many students as possible who live on campus and off campus.”

The college has allocated more resources to the gardai to allow it to undertake further community engagement activity.

“Student union representatives are also engaging with students both on and off campus to educate them on following the public health guidelines,” they added, “Students have a responsibility to their wider community to follow government and institutional guidelines.”