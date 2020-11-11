Covid-19 test centre planned for Shannon Airport

SHANNON Airport is to be the home to a new private Covid-19 test centre.

Healthcare firm RocDoc is opening the facility, which is expected to be fully operational by tomorrow.

The firm says the drive-thru centre will provide quick testing for the coronavirus to the public, with results available within two hours.

The company will be conducting pre-departure tests for passengers flying out of the airports.

Chief executive of RocDoc David Rock said that while his company's focus will be on passengers, the facility will also open to members of the public and local businesses who wish to avail of tests.

He said: "Since opening the country’s first drive-through testing centre in Ashbourne in August, we have been inundated by enquiries from all over Ireland.

The facility will be located in the second coach park of Shannon Airport.

Shannon Chamber chief executive Helen Downes has welcomed the development, and says it demonstrates the airport is doing everything in its power to bring passengers back when it’s practical to do so.

“We commend Shannon Airport and RocDoc on this initiative which will contribute greatly to reducing the spread of the virus and facilitate the resumption of air travel once it is safe to do so again. While we may not experience our old normal for quite some time yet, every new step in the direction of some type of normality is welcome. Everyone wants to come through this pandemic safely with our economy revived; testing and tracking is the route to this end,” added Ms Downes.