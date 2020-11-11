Sign of the times: Limerick’s People’s Park reflects treaty

A LOCAL historian is celebrating after signs showing the rules of the People’s Park were updated to reflect the contents of an ancient treaty.

Signage at the entrance and exit of the popular green-space now state there are to be “no political, religious meetings, processions or otherwise” to be held there.

It follows a years-long campaign by Dr Tadhg Moloney of Gouldavoher, Dooradoyle.

He has pointed to a joint agreement of August 14, 1877, between the Earl of Limerick, the old Limerick Corporation and the Richard Russell Memorial Committee.

It states the park shall not be used for any other purpose than a People’s Park, also pointing out any “religious or political assemblage” be prohibited. “Theatrical exhibitions” and “equestrian circuses” being “held, erected, given constructed or exhibited” was also out of the question.

Dr Moloney was told the good news of the addition to the sign this week by a member of council staff, and he says he’s delighted.

“It is a park for recreational purposes, not for political meetings and the like. I grew up in this neighbourhood and used to come over and play as did many of my other neighbours as well. So this was our home from home in relation to a play area,” he said.

The academic was particularly angry a few years ago when the World Barbecue Championship was held in the People’s Park.

“They closed the park for approximately one week, sealed it off completely from the possibility of the people to sit in and relax. This is the purpose of the park. It's for people to be able to withdraw themselves from the hubbub of life and be able to sit down and relax without any noise,” he said.

It was from here is successful campaign began.