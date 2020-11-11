Almost 200 new homes planned for Limerick suburb

ALMOST 200 new homes are planned for Mungret as part of a major new private development for the area.

Dwellings Developments is seeking planning permission to build 192 homes across two sites in what’s one of the fastest growing parts of Limerick.

According to the plans, there will be 92 homes on each site, in a mix of detached, semi-detached, terraces, apartments and duplexes.

The land is located near the existing Sli na Manach development, with access to the second site from there and the Mungret Road.

Sites one and two will be split with a vast green space which will be preserved as this, says developer Barry O’Connor, one of those behind Dwellings Developments.

In a statement to council, the developer said: “It is considered this represents a high quality scheme whilst optimising the appropriate use of the site,” adding it will provide “an attractive, high quality contemporary development which enhanced the development of the city.”