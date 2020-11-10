New lease of life for former Limerick nightclub

A FORMER Limerick nightclub which has lain idle for more than 20 years is set to be converted into offices and apartments.

Hirar Properties, a company controlled by well-known local developer JP Ryan, has announced its intention to redevelop numbers 43, 44, 45 Cecil Street, and the basement of number 46.

The ambitious proposals will see the building converted to offices at the basement, ground and first floor level of 43 to 45, and toilets in the basement of 46.

On the second third and fourth floor, a total of six new apartments will be constructed.

The area in Cecil Street, which will sit opposite the new rugby museum, had been placed on the derelict sites register by Limerick City and County Council, which also saw plans to compulsorily purchase it turned down.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Mr Ryan said it was always his intention to develop the site, with his company emerging from a high-profile legal battle with AIB.

Initial plans for a youth hostel were granted, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for distancing has prompted a change of heart.

“We just think it might take a long time before people will be comfortable using accommodation of this nature. Some people are conscious that they want plenty of space around them so that has coloured our view. We wanted to have a viable project and there is a requirement to get people living again in the city centre,” Mr Ryan said.

Work on the facade of the building has commenced, and Hirar is in the process of seeking permission to redevelop the interior from council planners.