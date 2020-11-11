TODAY will kick off wet and windy with persistent rain at times. There will be fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds veering westerly as conditions improve from the west later in the day. Highest temperatures of between 12 and 14 degrees.

More: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A mobile Atlantic regime will continue to dominate bringing unsettled conditions right out to the weekend.

Tonight, the rain will clear eastwards on Wednesday night and under clear skies temperatures will drop significantly in a much cooler airmass than recent days, down to between three and five degrees.

