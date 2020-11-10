Garda dog Rex assists in discovery of handgun and seizure of €40,000 of suspected cocaine in Limerick city

GARDAI have seized suspected drugs and firearms as part of an ongoing investigation targeting suspected criminal activity in Limerick city.

The seizure came after gardaí carried out a search near the riverbank of St Mary’s Park on Monday.

At around 4.30pm gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, began searching the area.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered €40,000 of suspected cocaine, a shotgun and a small number of shotgun cartridges that were all wrapped in plastic.

As gardaí continued to search the area, Garda dog, Rex, indicated to his handler that there was something hidden underground by the riverbank that warranted closer inspection. Gardaí then discovered a handgun that had also been wrapped in plastic.

The suspected firearms will now be sent for ballistic analysis whilst the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland.

The scene was preserved and examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing