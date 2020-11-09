BREAKING: Limerick has second highest number of daily Covid cases

ONLY Dublin has more confirmed daily cases of Covid-19 than Limerick, according to the latest figures revealed this Monday evening.

The Department of Health has reported 34 new cases in Limerick

As of midnight Sunday, November 8, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

103 in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Limerick is now 213.4 - second highest in the country after Donegal. The national average is 161. There has been 416 new cases in the county in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified today: 143 are men / 127 are women; 69% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 34-years-old.



There is now a total of 65,659 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 1,948 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today 291 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.