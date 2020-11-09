Tributes to Tom, who was ‘probably most liked person in Limerick'

THE taxi industry is in mourning this week following the death of Tower Cabs founder Tom Hannon.

Tom, of Garryowen, passed away on Thursday, following an illness, but he has been remembered as a great supporter of local sports clubs, and a very friendly person. “He was probably the most liked person in Limerick,” said Treaty Cabs owner Jude Williams, a friend of 40 years.

“I could tell you stories, but you couldn't print them! He could drink some port alright! He will also be missed by the bookmaking industry! He did a good bit of bookmaking in his time with the dogs and the horses,” Jude added.

Councillor Kieran O’Hanlon said he had a “heart of gold”, and was at “the centre of his family.”

“He was a very genuine person. He was very good to a lot of the clubs locally. He supported Richmond RFC, St Patrick's GAA, Geraldines, Pike Rovers and Fairview. He was very good.He was such a good kind-hearted person,” he said.

Tom will be laid to rest following funeral Mass this Tuesday at St John's Cathedral at noon.

His cortège, will leave his residence at 11:30am to allow neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

While attendance in the cathedral will be limited, the Mass will be able to be viewed online here.

Tom, who died on Friday at University Hospital Limerick, is the son of the late Donie and Eily, predeceased by his brothers Charles and Mike, lovingly missed by his brothers Donal and Patrick, sisters Karen, Valerie and Rose, his good old pal Colm, brothers-in-law Brendan and Ger, sisters-in-law Catriona and Roisin, his nieces and nephews, aunts, extended family and lifelong friends.

May he rest in peace.