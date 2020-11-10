Limerick ladies are cooking up a storm with new book

LIMERICK Community Education groups along with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) tutors have got their creative juices flowing in the form of a new book.

Containing a collection of delicious recipes, creative writing and artwork, the publication is in aid of Limerick Marine Search and Rescue.

Maeve Cosgrave who is a cookery tutor with LCETB came up with the idea to get her classes involved in an engaging project.

“I wanted the girls I teach in St Mary’s to get involved in a project that would mean a lot to them.

“We started this cookbook idea in September and a few more tutors got involved.

“It is basically cookery but there’s a great flavour of art, Irish and craft involved in it as well,” Maeve said.

The book includes 22 recipes including Thomond soda cakes and Asian stir-fry that were made in LCE and LCETB cookery classes, along with creative writing stories from contributors.

The Flavours of Limerick cookbook was officially launched on Limerick Community Education Network’s YouTube channel in September.

All proceeds of the book are going to Limerick Marine Search and Rescue. Copies of the book can be picked up from Limerick Marine Search and Rescue charity shop located on Thomas Street in Limerick city.