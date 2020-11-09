Thousands of euro withdrawn from Limerick woman's bank account in latest 'text' scam

Thousands of euro was withdrawn from a Limerick woman's bank account after she responded to a text message which was purportedly sent by her bank.

The woman, whose aged in her mid-30s, received a message that appeared to be from her bank. "The text provided a

link that she clicked on because the text claimed that her bank account was being interfered with and that she must act quickly to put a stop to it," said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The woman proceeded to provide her bank details, which gave control of her bank account to criminals who transferred a significant amount of money out of the account.

"Don’t click on the link, contact your bank by phone directly or any other company that are looking for your bank details, but do not provide your bank details," said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai are also warning that they are aware of a similar scam involving the sending of messages purporting to relate to delivery charges.

In one recent incident, a woman in Clarina who was expecting a parcel delivery received a text claiming to be from the delivery company.

“She opened the text and then went into an attached link. This company was requesting €2.99 delivery fee. As this wasn’t a large sum the lady entered her bank card details and attempted to pay the delivery fee,” said Sgt Leetch.

The transaction did not go through and when the woman became concerned that her parcel would not be delivered she contacted the delivery company who informed her they were unaware of any transaction.

"She immediately contacted her bank, who informed her that two large withdrawals had been made from her account. Here

again the lady clicked on a link provided in a text. Never do this and never provide your bank or bank card details on a link like this," explained Sgt Leetch.

