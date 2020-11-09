Christmas 2020 postponement confirmed for popular Limerick attraction

Limerick On Ice - The ever popular annual ice skating rink at Arthurs Quay Park will not go ahead this festive season. In a statement on their facebook page the organisers confirmed they will 'not open' for the 2020 season. "We tried from every angle possible and investigated numerous different options to make it work, but ultimately we have been left with only one option, for now"

Statement in full

"Unfortunately with the current Covid 19 situation ongoing and the level of uncertainty surrounding indoor events, we have taken the decision to not open Limerick On Ice in 2020.

We tried from every angle possible and investigated numerous different options to make it work, but ultimately we have been left with only one option, for now.

All being well we'll be back in action for Christmas 2021, bigger and better than ever.

Thanks for all your continued support and messages."