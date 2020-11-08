BREAKING: Highest number of daily Covid cases in Limerick in almost three weeks

THE NUMBER of Covid-19 cases reported in Limerick this Sunday evening is the third highest in the country.

The Department of Health has revealed 50 new cases in Limerick. Today's number of Covid cases is the highest daily figure since October 19 when 73 cases were reported.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Limerick is now 220.1. The national average is 175.5. There has been 429 new cases in the county in the last 14 days.

As of midnight Saturday, November 7, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 542 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

181 in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties. There is now a total of 65,394 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 277 are men / 264 are women, and 64% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 35-years-old.

The HPSC has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has now been a total of 1,947 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 283 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.