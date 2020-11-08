Limerick weather: Expect cloud and a few showery outbreaks

THIS Sunday will start off cloudy with mist and fog patches slowly clearing during the morning. There will be good dry spells during the day, but a few showery outbreaks of rain will develop in the afternoon, before a band of more persistent rain moves into the southwest during the evening.

It will remain mild, with highest temperatures of between 13 and 15 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

The week ahead will bring mild and unsettled weather with spells of rain and showers.

Rain in the south will spread northwards to most areas on Sunday night, becoming patchier overall, but remaining persistent in the south and southeast with some heavy bursts at times. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees and light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Monday will bring widespread heavy showers and sunny intervals across the country with more persistent rain affecting the southeast. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southeasterly winds.

