Bishop of Limerick joins tributes to ‘lovely man, good priest and great friend’

A LOVELY man, a good priest and a great friend. This is how popular priest Fr Brendan Murphy was remembered at his funeral Mass.

Formerly of Nenagh, Fr Brendan passed away peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre on October 10 after a short illness.

A private funeral Mass concelebrated by Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy and Canon Frank Duhig for family and friends took place in Feenagh Church, with plans for a memorial Mass to be held in Newcastle West Church whenever the Covid-19 regulations permit larger gatherings.

“First of all, I want to express my sincere sympathy to Fr. Brendan’s family; you all meant a great deal to him and, in a sense, you, his nieces and nephews, were his children,” said Canon Frank Duhig, parish priest in Newcastle West who gave the homily at the funeral Mass.

“I express that sympathy not just on my own behalf but also on behalf of the other priests in our Pastoral Unit – Fr. Joe Cussen, Fr. John Mockler, Fr. Michael Noonan. I also want to convey the sympathy of the parishioners of our unit – the people, that is, of Ardagh/Carrickerry, Mahoonagh, Monagea and Newcastle West who had a great love for Fr. Brendan. Also I convey sympathy on behalf of the parishioners of the other parishes in which Fr. Brendan served – St. Munchins, Ballybrown/Patrickswell and Feenagh/Kilmeedy.

“Very importantly too, I want to convey the sympathy of Fr. Flanagan, Provincial of the S.M.A. African Mission Society with whom Fr. Brendan spent the earlier part of his priesthood.”

“He joined the S.M.As and he said to me in that lovely self-effacing, jocose way – “I knew they’d take anyone, didn’t they take me”. Off he went in - I think - September 1955 to Kilcolgan, Co. Galway to the S.M.A. Novitiate, then on to Dromantine, near Newry, for Philosophy and Theology and in, I think, September 1962, he set off for the Diocese of Jos in Nigeria as a newly ordained priest.”

Mourners heard that Fr Murphy had very little interest in the world’s goods. He would enjoy a good holiday and he travelled a bit but his needs were simple to the end. Whatever he had, he spent very little on himself.

“At that Heavenly Banquet, 'Murph' won’t be looking to be at the top table; in fact, he had a saying as he pondered what lay ahead of him in the next life – ‘Just inside the door will do me’,” smiled Canon Duhig.

Fr Brendan was known for his calm, even-tempered manner and his lovely humour.

Anybody who met Fr. Brendan for more than half an hour would be aware that he was a passionate supporter of Tipperary hurling. E

ven up to quite recently he was watching the Tipperary Championship on television. If Tipperary were out of the Championship, he would be 100% behind Limerick and he was so happy to see them crowned All-Ireland Champions in 2018.

While he was able he played golf every Tuesday with his two great friends now gone to their reward, Fr. Davie Browne and Fr. Joe Dempsey. It probably wasn’t an accident that they ended up playing their golf in Nenagh.

He was a great conversationalist, teller of stories and collector of anecdotes as all who knew him will know.

He loved the game of poker as well and, only that those who played with him knew he was an honest man, they would have been wondering how he turned up so often with two pair.

“A lovely man, a good priest and a great friend. May he rest in peace here among the people of Feenagh/Kilmeedy, his last parish before he retired – he is in good hands,” Canon Duhig concluded.