Limerick man 'gutted' as Covid puts the lights out on famous Christmas display

AN All-Ireland award-winning charity Christmas lights display is another casualty of Covid-19.

For almost 20 years the Noonan family in Templeglantine have been lighting up the night sky with a magical festive display.

But, this Christmas, sadly, the bungalow in west Limerick will be a lot duller.

“It’s with a very heavy heart due to Covid-19 and government guidelines that our annual Christmas lights display for charity will not be going ahead this year. To say we are disappointed is an understatement - we’re just gutted for all concerned,” said Tony Noonan, the man behind the lights.

Over the past two decades the Christmas wonderland of lights has attracted visitors from near and far, raising thousands and thousands of euro for local charities while giving enjoyment to young and old.

The display has won two All-Ireland titles in Energia Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home - first in 2016, runners up in 2017 and again last year the Noonans were back as national champions.

“This has been a very big decision for us to make as a family but health and safety is our priority at all times,” Tony explained.

“This pandemic has changed so many things in this great country of ours. People have lost loved ones and were unable to be with them in their final hours, just heartbreaking.

“To those who are in hospital at present we wish them a speedy recovery and please God there are better days ahead,” said Tony.

In an effort to continue with their fundraising to support the charities close to their hearts, the Noonans have decided to do so on an online GoFundMe page

“Full details will be on our Facebook page. We are asking for any donations no matter how much, it will be very much appreciated.

“As I always say, none of this could have happened without the support and generosity of people. It’s as a result of this that’s what has made Noonan’s Charity Lights what we are today, also not forgetting our loyal sponsors.”

While the decision has been very difficult, the Noonans feel it is the correct one at this point in time and they are looking forward to brighter days ahead post -pandemic.

“Don’t worry. please God we will be back in November 2021, doing what we do best - lighting up the night sky for charity,” said Tony.