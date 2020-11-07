Limerick motorist stopped for tax offence was over the limit

A MOTORIST stopped by gardai in relation to tax was found to be over the limit, Kilmallock Court heard.

Joseph O’Dea, aged 59, of Doonmoon, Knocklong pleaded guilty to drink driving, no insurance or licence.

Inspector Sandra Heelan said at 11.35pm on December 6, 2019, gardai were on patrol between Hospital and Knocklong.

“His registration plate triggered the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) in relation to tax. Gardai subsequently spoke to the driver. They noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor,” said Insp Heelan.

An intoxalyser test revealed 35mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

“He admitted having no insurance or driving licence,” said Insp Heelan, who added that Mr O’Dea has a previous conviction for drink driving.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr O’Dea, said his client is in receipt of social welfare.

“His living arrangements are nomadic. There are underlying issues with alcohol. He was on his own, going to the local village for some food. He apologises for taking up the gardai’s time,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary fined Mr O’Dea €500 and disqualified him for four years for drink driving. Further fines of €500 and €100 were handed down for no insurance and no driving licence.