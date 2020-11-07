Writing literally on the walls for new Limerick school

A LIMERICK secondary school has incorporated new technology to transform their walls and workspaces into writable areas.

Smarter Surfaces NI has helped Limerick Educate Together Secondary School makeover two classrooms in advance of a wider scale fit-out.

The full scale project will entail the installation of smarter surfaces on the walls of 50 classrooms, science labs, technology rooms and sports halls in a new, purpose-built facility in Castletroy by September 2022.

Eoin Shinners, Principal of ETSS, explained why he has bought into the smarter surfaces concept:

“The approach that we have in our own school is that we don’t have textbooks. Each student has their own one-to-one device and the teachers are fully equipped with iPads and MacBooks.

“Technology is a huge driver in everything that we do in the school.

“The Smart Surface walls will allow students to use the surfaces to collaborate with each other and get them off their seats, which brings another dynamic to teaching and learning.”

Limerick ETSS will be engaging with the local business community to help them fund the new initiative at Castletroy.

Major local employer Analog Devices is already signed up to sponsor one of the walls in the new school and ETSS is on the look-out for more sponsors to come on board and help new generations of students learn smarter in years to come.