Traffic delays expected following crash on Limerick M7 slip road

Traffic delays are expected in Limerick this evening following a crash on the slip from the M7 eastbound to the Dublin Rd (R445) at J28 Castletroy. Traffic is slow in the area.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the city, traffic is slow both ways on the Corbally Rd between Grove Island and Athlunkard Bridge. Elsewhere, city Childers Rd is busiest now from the Tipperary R/A to the Parkway R/A.

Roadworks are causing delays on routes around Kilmallock, especially heading into the town on Gerard Rd (R515) and on Railway Rd (R512).