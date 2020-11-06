Irish Water and Limerick Council working to restore water supply in Athea

Both Irish Water and Limerick City & County Council have confirmed that they are working to restore water supply to customers experiencing disruptions in the Athea area.

Crews are on the ground carrying out repairs and it is expected that water will be returning to most customers over the course of the evening. However it may take longer for normal supply to return to some parts of the network.

In the meantime, a water tanker will be available in Athea village centre.

Customers are asked to observe social distancing and follow health guidelines when collecting water from tankers. Water from tankers should also be boiled before use.

Ian O'Mahony, Irish Water, commented: “We will continue to work closely with Limerick City & County Council to have water restored to all customers as quickly as possible. We are mindful of the impact this unplanned outage will have on customers and we are working as quickly as possible to fix the issue.”

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.