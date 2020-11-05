BREAKING: Limerick Covid-19 cases confirmed as 14 day incidence rate declines

As of midnight Wednesday November 4, the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases have been traced as 120 in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry, 44 in Limerick and the remaining 256 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The number of cases in Limerick this week have been Monday 34, Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 28

There is now a total of 64,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (Validation resulted in the denotification of 28 cases. The figure of 64,046 cases reflects this)

Of the COVID-19 cases notified today;

•280 are men / 310 are women

•59% are under 45 years of age

•The median age is 38 years old

As of 2pm today 302 #COVID19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “A second surge is taking place across Europe. Ireland and Finland are the only European countries in the EU where reductions in 14 – day incidence have been observed. All other countries are increasing.

“Level 5 efforts over the last two weeks have succeeded in further reducing community transmission and disease incidence in Ireland, however, now is not the time to be complacent. We must keep driving down this disease- we must keep going.

“The 19 to 24 year old age group has achieved a dramatic reduction in incidence, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in two weeks. They have also halved their contacts in the past 5 weeks. We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “We estimate the reproduction number at 0.7 - 0.9. This is a testament to our collective effort to stop the spread of the virus and it is very good news. We may be doing better now but it is conditional on whether we keep it up. If we continue to use this time to drive the infection right down, we will be in a good position in four weeks time.”

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE: “While the age demographic of cases vary from the first surge back in March to this one, ICU admissions have affected people from all age groups, with the average length of stay at 17.8 days. People of all ages are potentially vulnerable to the more extreme symptoms of this disease.”