Limerick criminals steal bikes from babies

A LIMERICK city creche is appealing for two balance bikes that were stolen to be returned.

They were taken in two separate break-ins at Our Lady of Lourdes Childworld Creche on the Childers Road.

One was taken on the evening of Tuesday, October 27 / early hours of Wednesday morning, October 28. While the other bike theft occurred a week earlier.

Eilish Friel, manager of Our Lady of Lourdes Childworld Creche, said the kids really miss the two blue balance bikes.

"We have an amazing community around us here and it's very sad that this has happened once again. It doesn't normally happen.

"We would be grateful if you could keep an eye out for these in case they have been discarded," said Eilish.

It is not known how the thieves gained entry to the facility. Our Lady of Lourdes Childworld Creche is a community play based setting catering for children aged six months to 5.5 years.